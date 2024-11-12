Chunky Panday Breaks Comedy Mold in 'Vijay 69'
Actor Chunky Panday takes on an emotional role in the film 'Vijay 69', which explores the journey of a 69-year-old man challenging age norms by training for a triathlon. Panday, known for comedic roles, collaborates with Anupam Kher and director Akshay Roy to break into new acting territory.
Actor Chunky Panday has expressed his enthusiasm for working on 'Vijay 69', a film that allowed him to take on a more serious and emotional role, departing from his usual comedic performances.
Starring alongside Anupam Kher, the film follows 69-year-old Vijay as he defies societal norms by training for a triathlon, showcasing themes of ambition and perseverance.
Panday, guided by Kher and director Akshay Roy, embraced this opportunity to challenge his acting stereotype, aiming to portray a more emotional character, a fresh departure from his roles in the 'Houseful' franchise and 'Apna Sapna Money Money'.
