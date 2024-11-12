Left Menu

Chunky Panday Breaks Comedy Mold in 'Vijay 69'

Actor Chunky Panday takes on an emotional role in the film 'Vijay 69', which explores the journey of a 69-year-old man challenging age norms by training for a triathlon. Panday, known for comedic roles, collaborates with Anupam Kher and director Akshay Roy to break into new acting territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 13:43 IST
Chunky Panday Breaks Comedy Mold in 'Vijay 69'
Anupam Kher (Image Source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Chunky Panday has expressed his enthusiasm for working on 'Vijay 69', a film that allowed him to take on a more serious and emotional role, departing from his usual comedic performances.

Starring alongside Anupam Kher, the film follows 69-year-old Vijay as he defies societal norms by training for a triathlon, showcasing themes of ambition and perseverance.

Panday, guided by Kher and director Akshay Roy, embraced this opportunity to challenge his acting stereotype, aiming to portray a more emotional character, a fresh departure from his roles in the 'Houseful' franchise and 'Apna Sapna Money Money'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024