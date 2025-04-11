Left Menu

Salah's Enduring Anfield Legacy: A Decade in the Making

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has renewed his contract, ensuring a decade-long football journey at Anfield. Expressing excitement and confidence in the team's potential, Salah remains committed to securing more trophies. He reaffirms his dedication to Liverpool and its fans, highlighting joy and success over the past eight years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:47 IST
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has committed his future to Anfield by signing a new contract, extending his stay with the Premier League club to a potential decade. 'Of course, I'm very excited,' Salah said, emphasizing the strong team dynamics and trophy-winning potential as key factors for his decision.

Salah, reflecting on his time with Liverpool, remarked, 'I've had my best years here. Eight wonderful years, with hopes of reaching ten. I'm enjoying life and my football.' He cherishes the success and happiness experienced during his tenure, which he hopes to continue.

Addressing the fans, Salah expressed his gratitude and optimism, stating, 'I signed here because I believe we can win more big trophies together. Keep supporting us, and we'll give it our best to achieve more glory.' His renewed commitment promises exciting times ahead for Liverpool FC.

