Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has committed his future to Anfield by signing a new contract, extending his stay with the Premier League club to a potential decade. 'Of course, I'm very excited,' Salah said, emphasizing the strong team dynamics and trophy-winning potential as key factors for his decision.

Salah, reflecting on his time with Liverpool, remarked, 'I've had my best years here. Eight wonderful years, with hopes of reaching ten. I'm enjoying life and my football.' He cherishes the success and happiness experienced during his tenure, which he hopes to continue.

Addressing the fans, Salah expressed his gratitude and optimism, stating, 'I signed here because I believe we can win more big trophies together. Keep supporting us, and we'll give it our best to achieve more glory.' His renewed commitment promises exciting times ahead for Liverpool FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)