Political Clash Over Extradition of Tahawwur Rana Sparks Heated Debate

In a fierce political confrontation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram and Congress over claims of taking undue credit for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana. Highlighting the Congress's history, Joshi recalled how senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh allegedly gave a 'clean chit' to Pakistan regarding the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Challenging the Congress's motives, Joshi questioned why the party continued to support Singh despite his controversial statements. The minister accused Congress of hypocrisy for praising themselves on a matter where their historical approach to terrorism is known nationwide. 'These people are taking credit for the extradition, but history remembers their stance on the 26/11 tragedy,' Joshi stated.

Countering the attack, P Chidambaram emphasized that the ongoing process of Rana's extradition was not initiated by the current Modi government but was rather a realisation of the diligent groundwork laid by the UPA era's diplomatic efforts. The U.S. Department of Justice recognized Rana's extradition as pivotal in addressing the horrors of 26/11, as he faces defamation in India for his involvement in the attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)