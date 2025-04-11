Political Clash Over Extradition of Tahawwur Rana Sparks Heated Debate
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticized Congress leader P Chidambaram and the party for taking credit for Tahawwur Rana's extradition. He highlighted Congress's past stances, while Chidambaram insists the extradition resulted from groundwork by the UPA. Rana's extradition is crucial for justice in the 26/11 attacks.
In a fierce political confrontation, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi lashed out at former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram and Congress over claims of taking undue credit for the extradition of Tahawwur Rana. Highlighting the Congress's history, Joshi recalled how senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh allegedly gave a 'clean chit' to Pakistan regarding the infamous 26/11 Mumbai attacks.
Challenging the Congress's motives, Joshi questioned why the party continued to support Singh despite his controversial statements. The minister accused Congress of hypocrisy for praising themselves on a matter where their historical approach to terrorism is known nationwide. 'These people are taking credit for the extradition, but history remembers their stance on the 26/11 tragedy,' Joshi stated.
Countering the attack, P Chidambaram emphasized that the ongoing process of Rana's extradition was not initiated by the current Modi government but was rather a realisation of the diligent groundwork laid by the UPA era's diplomatic efforts. The U.S. Department of Justice recognized Rana's extradition as pivotal in addressing the horrors of 26/11, as he faces defamation in India for his involvement in the attacks.
