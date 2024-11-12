Left Menu

Mark Rylance Eyes Iconic Dumbledore Role in New HBO Adaptation

Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance is reportedly being considered to play Dumbledore in HBO’s new adaptation of 'Harry Potter'. Known for roles in films like 'Bridge of Spies' and shows like 'Wolf Hall', Rylance's casting is speculative as Warner Bros. gauges interest for the adaptation's production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:00 IST
Mark Rylance Eyes Iconic Dumbledore Role in New HBO Adaptation
  • Country:
  • United States

Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance is reportedly at the forefront of casting considerations for the iconic role of Dumbledore in HBO's upcoming adaptation of 'Harry Potter.'

Rylance, celebrated for his performances in ''Bridge of Spies'' and ''Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light,'' is on the radar, as reported by Variety. While Warner Bros. Television has not yet initiated formal negotiations, the studio has expressed interest in Rylance, gauging his interest and availability.

An HBO representative acknowledged the speculation surrounding the high-profile series, noting that only finalized deals would be confirmed during pre-production. Warner Bros. has already conducted open casting calls for key roles such as Harry, Hermione, and Ron, aiming to blend new talents with established actors for the adult cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024