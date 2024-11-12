Mark Rylance Eyes Iconic Dumbledore Role in New HBO Adaptation

Oscar-winning actor Mark Rylance is reportedly at the forefront of casting considerations for the iconic role of Dumbledore in HBO's upcoming adaptation of 'Harry Potter.'

Rylance, celebrated for his performances in ''Bridge of Spies'' and ''Wolf Hall: The Mirror and The Light,'' is on the radar, as reported by Variety. While Warner Bros. Television has not yet initiated formal negotiations, the studio has expressed interest in Rylance, gauging his interest and availability.

An HBO representative acknowledged the speculation surrounding the high-profile series, noting that only finalized deals would be confirmed during pre-production. Warner Bros. has already conducted open casting calls for key roles such as Harry, Hermione, and Ron, aiming to blend new talents with established actors for the adult cast.

(With inputs from agencies.)