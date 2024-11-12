Left Menu

Vishnu Manchu Seeks Blessings at Tirumala Temple Amidst 'Kannappa' Buzz

Actor Vishnu Manchu visited the Tirumala temple to offer prayers and meet fans. He's set to star in 'Kannappa', a film steeped in Indian culture and devotion. With an ensemble cast and a multi-language release, it's poised to appeal to audiences worldwide.

Vishnu Manchu, the noted actor and producer, was seen offering prayers at the revered Lord Venkateswara temple located in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. Sporting traditional ethnic wear, Manchu's visit on Tuesday was a spiritual affair, as he paused to meet and click photos with eager fans afterward.

Currently, Vishnu Manchu is gearing up for the release of his anticipated movie 'Kannappa', sharing the screen with renowned actors Prabhas and Akshay Kumar. The film brings to life the legendary tale of Bhakta Kannappa, revered for his steadfast devotion to Lord Shiva, a theme likely to resonate broadly.

'Kannappa', directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, and Mohan Babu, among others. Scheduled to release in multiple languages—Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English—the film promises a culturally rich narrative.

