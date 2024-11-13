Union Minister Scindia's Visit Highlights Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Tripura
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia will visit Tripura to attend the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme, celebrating the 149th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. The event, featuring cultural activities and a tribal food festival, will be held at Rabindra Bhavan with key state ministers attending.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia is set to visit Tripura on Thursday for the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas event, according to a senior official.
The programme, scheduled for Friday at Rabindra Bhavan, will also see the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and other key state ministers, confirms the Director of the Tribal Welfare Department, Subhasish Das.
Cultural festivities and a tribal food festival will commemorate the 149th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. Additionally, Scindia will conduct a review meeting with the chief minister on the progress of development projects by the DoNER in the region.
