Samantha Harvey's 'Orbital': The First Space-Set Novel to Win the Booker Prize

In a groundbreaking achievement, British author Samantha Harvey has won the 2024 Booker Prize for her novel 'Orbital', marking the first time a book set in space has been honored with this prestigious award. The ceremony took place at Old Billingsgate, London, amid a female-dominated shortlist.

'Orbital', a bestseller in the UK, unfolds over a single day on the International Space Station. The novel artfully captures the experience of six astronauts witnessing 16 sunrises and sunsets, while inviting readers to reflect on life's fragility from a cosmic perspective.

The judges, led by artist-author Edmund de Waal, praised 'Orbital' for its lyrical narrative and philosophical depth, celebrating Harvey's ability to make our world both strange and wondrous. The victory not only propels Harvey's career into the international spotlight but also underscores the growing presence of women in literary excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)