Lost Ladies: India's Contender for Oscars 2025

Laapataa Ladies, India's official Oscars 2025 entry directed by Kiran Rao, is a satire on patriarchy. Following two brides swapped during a train journey, the film stars Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta, and has begun its award campaign with a new poster release.

Updated: 13-11-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 15:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Laapataa Ladies, chosen as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025, has launched its promotional campaign for the prestigious awards with a new poster titled 'Lost Ladies'.

The film, a light-hearted satire on the patriarchy set in rural India, is directed by Kiran Rao and features the journey of two brides who get swapped accidentally during a train journey. The leading roles are played by Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta.

The film debuted at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival with its English title 'Lost Ladies' and received favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike since its theatrical release in March.

