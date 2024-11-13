Left Menu

John Krasinski's Charm Crowned: People's Sexiest Man Alive 2024

John Krasinski, known for his roles in 'The Office' and 'Jack Ryan', has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. He humorously anticipates increased household duties at home, where he lives with his wife, Emily Blunt, and their two daughters. Krasinski succeeds Patrick Dempsey as this year's honoree.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-11-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 22:32 IST
John Krasinski, acclaimed actor, writer, and director, has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive for 2024. The announcement came on Tuesday night during 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Krasinski, known for his roles in 'The Office' and 'Jack Ryan,' expressed surprise and humor at receiving the title, joking that it might lead to more household chores at home with his wife, actress Emily Blunt. He humorously suggested that Blunt might even use his magazine cover as wallpaper in their home.

Krasinski joins a prestigious list of past honorees including Brad Pitt, George Clooney, and Michael B. Jordan. Despite the recognition, Krasinski remains grounded, sharing comedic insights and continuing his successful career in both acting and directing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

