Congress Accuses BJP of 'False Guarantees' in Madhya Pradesh Elections

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing it of gaining power in Madhya Pradesh through 'false guarantees' during the elections.

This comes after a state minister admitted that financial troubles were hindering the fulfillment of poll promises. Speaking at a meeting organized by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in Bhopal, Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya revealed that budget expectations during elections were not realized, forcing states, including Madhya Pradesh, to seek help from the Central government.

Congress state president Jitu Patwari slammed the BJP on social media, alleging that majority of the electoral promises remained unfulfilled, including MSP increases and employment schemes, while highlighting the state's significant debt. He accused the BJP of deceitful politics and relying on unrealistic promises for electoral gains.

