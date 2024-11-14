Ricky Kej's Grammy Journey: Striving for 'Four of Four'

Ricky Kej, a celebrated music composer, is eyeing his fourth Grammy win with his recent nomination for 'Break of Dawn' in the New Age Album category. Having won all his previous nominations, Kej aspires to maintain this winning streak.

Kej's album draws inspiration from a 2015 Buddhist conference, where an influential speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi left a lasting impression on him. Fellow Indian composer Anoushka Shankar also contends in the same category, sparking hope for a future collaboration between the two artists.

Expressing a desire to work with film composer Hans Zimmer, Kej recounts meeting him twice at the Grammys. As the 2025 Grammy Awards approach, Ricky Kej remains a prominent figure in the New Age music scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)