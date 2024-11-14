Left Menu

Ricky Kej's Grammy Journey: Striving for 'Four of Four'

Music composer Ricky Kej, aiming for his fourth Grammy win, is nominated for 'Break of Dawn' in the New Age Album category. Kej, inspired by a 2015 conference speech, wishes to collaborate with Anoushka Shankar and Hans Zimmer. The Grammy awards are set for February 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:30 IST
Ricky Kej's Grammy Journey: Striving for 'Four of Four'
Ricky Kej
  • Country:
  • India

Ricky Kej, a celebrated music composer, is eyeing his fourth Grammy win with his recent nomination for 'Break of Dawn' in the New Age Album category. Having won all his previous nominations, Kej aspires to maintain this winning streak.

Kej's album draws inspiration from a 2015 Buddhist conference, where an influential speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi left a lasting impression on him. Fellow Indian composer Anoushka Shankar also contends in the same category, sparking hope for a future collaboration between the two artists.

Expressing a desire to work with film composer Hans Zimmer, Kej recounts meeting him twice at the Grammys. As the 2025 Grammy Awards approach, Ricky Kej remains a prominent figure in the New Age music scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024