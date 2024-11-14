Left Menu

Assam Shines at IITF: A Glimpse into the Future of a Developed State

The Assam Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair was inaugurated by P Uday Praveen, showcasing diverse products and the state's potential in various sectors. The event underscores Assam's vision for industrial growth and economic transformation, featuring MSMEs and emerging startups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:06 IST
The Assam Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair was inaugurated by P Uday Praveen, the additional secretary in the state's industries and commerce department, on Thursday.

In his address, Praveen emphasized the opportunity the trade fair provides for showcasing Assam's dynamic sectors, stating it will significantly contribute to the state's development trajectory. This year's theme, 'Developed India 2047', dovetails with Assam's objectives to illustrate its industrial ambitions and progressive policies.

The pavilion boasts 36 stalls encompassing products from handloom, textiles, and tea to brass metal and water hyacinth. Key participants include Assam Tourism, the Directorate of Tea, and several state enterprises, highlighting the state's technological, tourism, and infrastructural strides as it aims to become Eastern India's economic nucleus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

