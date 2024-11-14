King Charles III: A Royal Birthday with Purpose

Britain's King Charles III chose to mark his 76th birthday by dedicating the day to a cause close to his heart, the fight against food poverty. On this special occasion, he inaugurated a new hub in south-east London for his Coronation Food Project, which repurposes surplus food to aid those in need.

The King spent his birthday at Deptford, celebrating the first anniversary of the project, which he launched last year in conjunction with his coronation. To date, the initiative has successfully repurposed 940 tonnes of surplus produce, equivalent to 2.24 million meals, emphasizing the King's commitment to addressing both food waste and food insecurity.

Buckingham Palace celebrated the monarch's birthday by releasing a new photograph of King Charles dressed formally. Customary gun salutes and bell tolls were held across London to honor the occasion, despite the year marking some health challenges for the royal family, from which Charles has since returned to duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)