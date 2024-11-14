Glen Powell Shuts Down 'Mission: Impossible' Replacement Rumors

In a recent statement, actor Glen Powell firmly denied reports suggesting he would take over the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise from Tom Cruise. According to Deadline, Powell humorously attributed his decision to his mother's cautious stance against the dangerous stunts required for the role.

Tom Cruise recently unveiled the title for the upcoming eighth installment, 'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,' alongside its first trailer. Scheduled for a May 23, 2025, release, the film was initially intended to be the second part of 2023's 'Dead Reckoning.'

The forthcoming movie will continue to follow protagonist Ethan Hunt, portrayed by Cruise, as he pursues a powerful AI called 'The Entity,' hidden within a Russian submarine. The cast features familiar faces and new additions, with Christopher McQuarrie returning as director and co-writer of this high-stakes thriller.

