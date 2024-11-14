Falguni Nayar Eyes Wellness Expansion for Nykaa's Future Growth

Nykaa's founder and CEO, Falguni Nayar, sees a promising future for India in Nykaa's growth journey, with plans to explore the wellness segment. She discussed her strategy at the CNBC TV18 Global Leadership Summit, highlighting India's transformative potential for her company.

Nayar considers customer engagement as a central pillar in her business ethos, prioritizing culture over cost. She envisions Nykaa branching into the wellness industry, seeing it as a sustainable business model that complements the brand's existing beauty and fashion offerings.

Despite the allure of international markets like the GCC, Nayar reaffirms her commitment to the Indian market, which she describes as a 'topic opportunity' with robust growth prospects. She remains confident in the potential of digital retail, anticipating a significant period of growth for beauty and fashion segments in India.

