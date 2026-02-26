Srijan Group Ventures into Fashion Retail with 'Srijan Style'
Srijan Group launches 'Srijan Style', entering India's organised fashion retail sector. With an investment of ₹500+ crores, it focuses on Tier 2-4 markets, delivering affordable fashion across casual, formal, and ethnic wear. Initial rollout includes 10 stores, expanding to 50 by FY26-27, aiming for nationwide growth.
In a strategic move to expand its business portfolio, the Srijan Group announced today the launch of 'Srijan Style,' marking its foray into the organised fashion retail market in India. This venture, backed by an investment exceeding ₹500 crores, aims to tap into the lucrative value consumption sector.
The company plans to concentrate its expansion in Tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. These regions are poised for significant consumption growth due to rising disposable incomes and a surge in formal retail penetration. The announcement was made in Kolkata, attended by key figures from the company's leadership, including Chairman and Managing Director Shyam Sunder Agarwal, and others from the group.
'Srijan Style' is characterized as a family-focused retail brand, offering an array of affordable fashion and essential merchandise. Its stores will average 8,000 sq. ft., optimized for efficiency and profitability, with products priced from ₹99 to ₹1,999. The expansion plan begins with 10 stores, scaling to 50 by the end of FY26-27, with the aim to transition into a national leader.
