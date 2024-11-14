Left Menu

Military Literature Festival 2023: Commemorating Kargil War Triumph

The eighth Military Literature Festival focusing on the 25th Kargil War anniversary will occur on November 30-December 1. It begins with a tribute at the Regional War Memorial on November 17. The festival features a motorcycle rally, panel discussions, and messages of positive energy against drugs and crime.

  • Country:
  • India

The Military Literature Festival's eighth edition arrives on November 30 and December 1, spotlighting the 25th anniversary of Kargil War victory as its central military theme.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria will inaugurate the tribute to Kargil War martyrs with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Regional War Memorial on November 17, the organizers announced.

A 'Bravehearts Ride' motorcycle rally promoting courage, sacrifice, and patriotism, as well as discussions on strategic, military, and historic subjects by leading intellectuals, is slated. The festival aims to highlight technology, celebrate youth, and advocate for physical wellness while campaigning against drugs, crime, and terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

