Sikh Pilgrims Embark on Journey to Celebrate Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary in Pakistan

Over 2,550 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to participate in festivities commemorating the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Fareed Iqbal, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Ramesh Singh Arora extended a warm welcome to the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

To counter the heavy smog, authorities provided masks for all pilgrims. Comprehensive security measures were also implemented to ensure their safety. The main festivities will take place on Friday at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib, with attendees from various countries and communities. Pakistan issued 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims, facilitating their visit to several holy sites during their 10-day stay before returning to India on November 23.

