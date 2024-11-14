Left Menu

Sikh Pilgrims Embark on Journey to Celebrate Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary in Pakistan

Over 2,550 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in Pakistan to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev's 555th birth anniversary. Welcomed at the Wagah border, their visit includes trips to various holy sites. Pakistani authorities ensured their security and comfort throughout the stay, issuing 3,000 visas for the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:10 IST
Sikh Pilgrims Embark on Journey to Celebrate Guru Nanak's 555th Birth Anniversary in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Over 2,550 Sikh pilgrims from India arrived in Pakistan on Thursday to participate in festivities commemorating the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Secretary Fareed Iqbal, Additional Secretary Shrines Saifullah Khokhar, and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) president Ramesh Singh Arora extended a warm welcome to the pilgrims at the Wagah border.

To counter the heavy smog, authorities provided masks for all pilgrims. Comprehensive security measures were also implemented to ensure their safety. The main festivities will take place on Friday at Gurdwara Janamasthan in Nankana Sahib, with attendees from various countries and communities. Pakistan issued 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims, facilitating their visit to several holy sites during their 10-day stay before returning to India on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024