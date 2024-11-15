Nation Honors Tribal Icon: Birsa Munda Remembered

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in honoring tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. The event saw top leaders paying floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda located at Prerna Sthal within the Parliament complex.

The occasion was marked by the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh. Following the formalities, the leaders engaged with folk artists, celebrating the cultural richness of tribal traditions.

In a display of cultural appreciation, Dhankhar and Birla picked up musical instruments, including drums, after President Murmu's departure. Since its inception in 2021, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas has recognized the sacrifices of tribal heroes, with Birsa Munda's legacy serving as a focal point for national remembrance.

