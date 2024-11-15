Left Menu

Nation Honors Tribal Icon: Birsa Munda Remembered

President Droupadi Murmu, along with other prominent leaders, paid tribute to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, observed as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. The event featured floral tributes and interactions with folk artists at Parliament. Since 2021, Birsa Munda's anniversary has been celebrated to honor tribal heroes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 10:33 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in honoring tribal icon Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. The event saw top leaders paying floral tributes at the statue of Birsa Munda located at Prerna Sthal within the Parliament complex.

The occasion was marked by the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chair Harivansh. Following the formalities, the leaders engaged with folk artists, celebrating the cultural richness of tribal traditions.

In a display of cultural appreciation, Dhankhar and Birla picked up musical instruments, including drums, after President Murmu's departure. Since its inception in 2021, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas has recognized the sacrifices of tribal heroes, with Birsa Munda's legacy serving as a focal point for national remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

