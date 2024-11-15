Left Menu

Lokmanthan-2024: Uniting Culture and Thought

Lokmanthan-2024 is a culturally rich colloquium for nationalist thinkers, taking place from November 21-24, inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. The event includes debates, cultural programs, and international participation, highlighting national unity and culture. Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2024 11:57 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 11:57 IST
President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Lokmanthan-2024, an important colloquium of nationalist thinkers, scheduled from November 21 to 24, as announced by Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. The inauguration is set for November 22; former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will kick off cultural events a day prior.

Aimed at showcasing the nation's culture and unity, the event will see the participation of prominent figures like Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. The organizers have highlighted diverse debates and cultural programs as key elements.

The event will feature groups from foreign countries, including those following pre-Abrahamic traditions. The Yazidi community, known for their resilience against ISIS attacks, is expected to join. Previously, Lokmanthan, a biennial gathering, has been hosted in Bhopal, Ranchi, and Guwahati since its inception in 2016.

(With inputs from agencies.)

