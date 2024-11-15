Left Menu

Tribute to Tribal Icon: Birsa Munda Statue Unveiled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of tribal leader Birsa Munda in honour of his 150th birth anniversary. The celebration marks a year-long tribute as 'Aadiwasi Gaurav Din,' highlighting Munda's pivotal role in protecting tribal culture and his contributions to India's freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:25 IST
Tribute to Tribal Icon: Birsa Munda Statue Unveiled
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of the iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary at Baansera Park's entrance, Ring Road. This marked the commencement of a year-long celebration known as 'Aadiwasi Gaurav Din,' commemorating the legacy of Munda.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed this day would forever be celebrated as 'Aadiwasi Gaurav Din', acknowledging Munda's birth in Jharkhand. The commemorations, lasting until November 15, 2025, honour Munda's dual legacy of tribal culture preservation and commitment to India's freedom fight.

The 3,000 kg statue, crafted by experienced West Bengal sculptors, epitomizes Munda's vitality. Concurrently, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar renamed Sarai Kale Khan intersection to 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk,' thereby immortalizing his contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024