Tribute to Tribal Icon: Birsa Munda Statue Unveiled

Union Home Minister Amit Shah unveiled a statue of the iconic tribal leader Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary at Baansera Park's entrance, Ring Road. This marked the commencement of a year-long celebration known as 'Aadiwasi Gaurav Din,' commemorating the legacy of Munda.

In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proclaimed this day would forever be celebrated as 'Aadiwasi Gaurav Din', acknowledging Munda's birth in Jharkhand. The commemorations, lasting until November 15, 2025, honour Munda's dual legacy of tribal culture preservation and commitment to India's freedom fight.

The 3,000 kg statue, crafted by experienced West Bengal sculptors, epitomizes Munda's vitality. Concurrently, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar renamed Sarai Kale Khan intersection to 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk,' thereby immortalizing his contributions.

