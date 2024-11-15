Controversial Demolition of Mazar at Elite Dehradun School
A 'mazar' within The Doon School in Dehradun was demolished amid protests by right-wing groups. Viral videos showed the shrine being razed. Authorities did not order the demolition but are investigating. The incident involves a disputed land, with claims from the Waqf Board about ownership.
A long-standing 'mazar' within the premises of Dehradun's prestigious The Doon School faced demolition, sparking significant controversy among various groups.
Videos showing the dismantling of the shrine by several individuals circulated widely on social media, raising questions about the legality and motives behind the act.
Officials, including the District Magistrate, are investigating the incident. Conflicting claims of land ownership by the Waqf Board add to the complexity of the situation.
