Entertainment Power Moves: From Oil Dramas to Roman Arenas

In the world of television, Billy Bob Thornton has taken on the oil industry for his latest role in the series 'Landman'. Portraying Tommy Norris, a crisis executive, Thornton discovered the extensive use of oil in everyday products, which broadened his understanding of the industry.

The financial sector was abuzz as Walt Disney's stocks soared following their report of better-than-expected quarterly earnings. With an optimistic growth forecast through 2027 and plans for a substantial stock buyback, Disney has set its sights on leveraging investments in theme parks, cruise ships, and streaming.

In film, anticipation builds for 'Gladiator II', with Paul Mescal stepping into the cinematic arena. Set 16 years after the original, the sequel revisits Ancient Rome's gripping narratives. Meanwhile, Dominican music icon Juan Luis Guerra celebrated grand victories at the Latin Grammy Awards.

Director Edward Berger's latest work, 'Conclave', unravels intricate human quests for power within the Vatican, starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci. This film promises a thrilling exploration of ambition and influence set against the backdrop of a papal election.

