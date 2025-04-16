Left Menu

Historic Win: Divyashish Sharma and HUDDS Shine at Global REED Awards

Divyashish Sharma and HUDDS Strategic Solutions made history by becoming the first Indian political consulting firm to win at the prestigious Global REED Awards 2025. Their innovative approach, merging data intelligence with grassroots mobilization, played a pivotal role in securing a significant electoral victory for CM P.S. Golay in Sikkim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 12:40 IST
  Country:
  • India

Divyashish Sharma and HUDDS Strategic Solutions have marked a monumental achievement at the Global REED Awards 2025, taking home the Best International Campaign award. This accolade establishes HUDDS as the first Indian political consulting firm to earn such recognition on a global stage, a testament to their groundbreaking strategies in political campaign management.

The REED Awards, often referred to as the "Oscars of Political Consulting," are prestigious honors awarded by Campaigns & Elections. HUDDS' award-winning Mero Bharosa Golay campaign was instrumental in delivering a decisive victory in the 2024 Sikkim Legislative Assembly Elections, securing 31 out of 32 seats and significantly increasing CM P.S. Golay's approval ratings.

HUDDS Strategic Solutions has revolutionized the electoral strategy by employing a multi-faceted approach that includes data-driven insights, leadership branding, and precision grassroots mobilization. Their success at the REED Awards highlights their role as pioneers in transforming political campaigns into dynamic movements and leaders into inspiring changemakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

