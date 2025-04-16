Unimoni India Triumphs at 10th Annual INDIA M.I.C.E. Awards

Unimoni India has been named the 'Best Corporate Travel Management Company of India' at the 10th Annual INDIA M.I.C.E. Awards, hosted by TravTour M.I.C.E. in Pune, highlighting excellence in the MICE sector.

Representatives CA Krishnan R, Director & CEO, and John George, Vice President & National Business Head – Travel & Holidays, accepted the accolade, which underscores Unimoni's dedication to exceptional corporate travel services.

The awards celebrate pioneering organizations in the MICE industry, promoting innovation in corporate travel and event management, as industry leaders gather to discuss emerging trends and foster growth in business tourism.

