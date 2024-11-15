Kejriwal Honors Guru Nanak Dev's Legacy on 555th Birth Anniversary
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's national convener, visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to honor the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Accompanied by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, he embraced Guru Nanak's teachings and urged the public to follow the path of compassion, truth, and selflessness.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), marked the 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev with a solemn visit to Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.
Accompanied by AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, Kejriwal offered prayers, demonstrating deep reverence for Guru Nanak Dev's teachings of compassion and truth.
The former Delhi Chief Minister urged the public to follow these teachings and prayed for universal well-being and happiness during this auspicious occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath's Compassionate Approach at Janata Darshan
A Tide of Compassion in Valencia: Community Unites After Deadly Floods
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Champions Truth in Wayanad Roadshow
Delhi Unveils Birsa Munda Statue on His 150th Birth Anniversary
Buddha Dhamma: A Beacon of Peace and Compassion in Times of Crisis