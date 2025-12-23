Left Menu

Anupriya Patel Urges Young Doctors to Uphold Ethics and Compassion at VMMC Convocation

Highlighting the progress made over the last 11 years, the Union Minister said that India’s healthcare system has undergone a comprehensive transformation across primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

Smt. Patel highlighted the unprecedented expansion in medical education capacity, stating that the number of medical colleges has increased from 387 to 819 over the past decade. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, today addressed the 7th Annual Convocation Ceremony of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital, underscoring the critical role of public medical institutions and young doctors in strengthening India’s healthcare system. The event was attended by Prof. (Dr.) Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), and Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS), along with senior faculty and officials.

Degrees as a Commitment to Service

Congratulating the graduating students, Smt. Patel described their degrees as more than academic credentials. She said they symbolise compassion, dedication, perseverance, and ethical responsibility, which must guide doctors throughout their professional lives. Urging young medical professionals to uphold the highest standards of ethics and empathy, she emphasised a strong commitment to serving underserved and marginalised communities, calling it central to the medical profession’s social responsibility.

Transforming India’s Healthcare Pyramid

Highlighting the progress made over the last 11 years, the Union Minister said that India’s healthcare system has undergone a comprehensive transformation across primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

At the primary healthcare level, she noted that over 1.82 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are now operational across the country, delivering comprehensive primary care services. At the secondary level, the government is addressing critical gaps in Community Health Centres (CHCs) and district hospitals, while simultaneously expanding and strengthening tertiary care facilities and reimagining medical education.

Expansion of Medical Education Infrastructure

Smt. Patel highlighted the unprecedented expansion in medical education capacity, stating that the number of medical colleges has increased from 387 to 819 over the past decade. The number of AIIMS institutions has grown from 7 to 23, significantly improving access to quality tertiary care and medical training.

She added that undergraduate medical seats have increased from 51,000 to 1.28 lakh, while postgraduate seats have risen from 31,000 to around 82,000, reflecting the government’s sustained focus on building a robust healthcare workforce.

Ayushman Bharat and Affordable Medicines

The Union Minister also highlighted the impact of the Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), noting that over 62 crore people, accounting for more than 40 percent of India’s population, are now covered with free health insurance up to ₹5 lakh per family per year under the world’s largest health coverage scheme.

She further pointed to initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and Amrit Pharmacies, which are making medicines, medical devices and surgical implants available at affordable prices, easing the financial burden on patients.

Digital Health, Research and Humanity in Medicine

Emphasising India’s leadership in digital health and innovative technologies, Smt. Patel said these advancements are key to achieving the broader goal of universal health coverage. She encouraged graduating students to actively engage in academics and research, stressing that continuous learning and innovation are essential in modern medicine.

Concluding her address, she reminded the graduates that becoming a doctor represents a social contract with society, urging them never to lose the human touch in their medical practice.

Degrees and Honours Awarded

On the occasion, over 217 postgraduate students, 136 undergraduate students and 40 super-specialty students were awarded their degrees. Additionally, 43 students received medals in recognition of their outstanding academic performance and dedication.

The ceremony was attended by Dr. Manashvi Kumar, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry; Prof. (Dr.) Sandeep Bansal, Director, VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital; Prof. (Dr.) Geetika Khanna, Principal; Prof. (Dr.) Charu Bamba, Medical Superintendent, and other senior officials of the Union Health Ministry.

