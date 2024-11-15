Celebrating Tribal Hero: Birsa Munda's Legacy and the 'Adivasi Gaurav Varsh'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah marked the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda by unveiling a statue of the tribal leader. Shah declared that the upcoming year will be celebrated as 'Adivasi Gaurav Varsh'. This highlights the government's dedication to honoring tribal icons and their contributions to Indian heritage.

The initiative follows a 2021 announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, designating Munda's birth anniversary as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'. Modi's government has been proactive in recognizing tribal heroes, exemplified by museums constructed across India. These institutions aim to educate the younger generation about the remarkable lives and sacrifices of figures like Munda.

The administration has significantly increased the budget for tribal development to Rs 1,33,000 crore for 2024-25, a remarkable rise from previous allocations. Recent government actions reflect a broader commitment to elevating the status and honoring the history of tribal communities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)