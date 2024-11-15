Left Menu

Bodo Community Embraces Peace: Celebrating Growth and Aspirations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Bodo community for turning away from violence following the 2020 Peace Accord. At the inaugural Bodoland Mahotsav, he highlighted the region's growth and renewed focus on youth aspirations, transforming former conflict zones into areas of opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:08 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Bodo community for abandoning violence and embracing peace, marking a pivotal moment after the historic Peace Accord of 2020. He noted that areas in Assam, once infamous as hideouts, are now nurturing the high ambitions of the youth.

During the inaugural ceremony of the first Bodoland Mahotsav, Modi underscored the region's 'new wave of growth' following the Bodo Peace Accord. The community, previously marred by generations of bloodshed, now revels in cultural celebration.

Addressing a large gathering at the SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Modi acknowledged the community's role in scripting a 'new history'. The event featured a vibrant folk dance performed by numerous artistes, highlighting the cultural resurgence in Bodoland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

