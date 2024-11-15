Bodo Community Embraces Peace: Celebrating Growth and Aspirations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the Bodo community for abandoning violence and embracing peace, marking a pivotal moment after the historic Peace Accord of 2020. He noted that areas in Assam, once infamous as hideouts, are now nurturing the high ambitions of the youth.

During the inaugural ceremony of the first Bodoland Mahotsav, Modi underscored the region's 'new wave of growth' following the Bodo Peace Accord. The community, previously marred by generations of bloodshed, now revels in cultural celebration.

Addressing a large gathering at the SAI Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Modi acknowledged the community's role in scripting a 'new history'. The event featured a vibrant folk dance performed by numerous artistes, highlighting the cultural resurgence in Bodoland.

