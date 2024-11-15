Bodo Community Rises: From Violence to Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Bodo community for embracing peace following the 2020 Peace Accord, leading to regional growth. The Bodoland Mahotsav marked a new celebration era, showcasing transformed landscapes where youth ambition thrives. The accord has resolved past conflicts and energized the northeastern state's development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the Bodo community's shift from violence to peace at the first Bodoland Mahotsav. He highlighted the transformative impact of the 2020 Peace Accord, which reshaped Assam's landscapes from hiding spots to hubs of youth ambition.
The prime minister emphasized the wave of growth and tranquility following the accord, which resolved long-standing conflicts and spurred development. Modi acknowledged the community's new chapter of celebration after decades marred by violence.
He noted the transformation in Bodoland, where former gun-wielders now excel in sports and cultural activities. The prime minister also witnessed a vibrant folk dance, symbolizing the Bodo community's cultural resurgence.
