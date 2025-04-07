Left Menu

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Jammu and Kashmir: Strengthening Security and Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and Kashmir to assess security and development. He will chair a high-level meeting to evaluate the region's law and order, focusing on counter-terrorism and border security. The visit aims to continue efforts towards peace and infrastructure growth post-Article 370 abrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:11 IST
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a significant visit to Jammu and Kashmir, arriving at Raj Bhawan in Jammu on Sunday for a two-day intensive oversight of the Union Territory's security and development agenda.

Shah's itinerary includes a high-level security review meeting, where senior officials from the J-K Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and intelligence agencies are expected to deliberate on crucial security issues. The discussions will focus on counter-terrorism operations, cross-border infiltration, and the overall security status of Jammu and Kashmir.

This visit is timely, given recent terror activities in the Kathua district destabilizing the region's peace. Shah's presence underscores the government's ongoing efforts to strengthen security measures and further development initiatives since the abrogation of Article 370. His previous visit announced pivotal projects aimed at ensuring regional stability and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

