Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Kashmir: Security and Development Under Review

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Kashmir for a two-day trip to review security and development efforts. His visit included meeting with officials and paying respects to a fallen officer. Security was heightened across the region in anticipation of his arrival.

Security measures were intensified across Kashmir on Monday as Union Home Minister Amit Shah prepared to arrive for a two-day visit aimed at assessing the security and development situation in the region, officials confirmed.

Currently stationed in Jammu, Shah plans to visit the residence of the deceased Deputy Superintendent of Police, Humayun Muzammil Bhat, in Humhama before proceeding to the Rajbhawan for an overnight stay.

Bhat was one of four officers who tragically lost their lives in a terrorist encounter on September 13, 2023, in the dense forests of Kokernag, Anantnag district. Shah is slated to conduct security and developmental reviews with senior officers on Tuesday.

