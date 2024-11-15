West Bengal Celebrates Birsa Munda Month

In a remarkable tribute, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose heralded the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda by declaring the ensuing month 'Birsa Munda Month'. An official from the Raj Bhavan confirmed this proclamation on Friday.

Throughout this observance, Governor Bose is set to engage with tribal communities, such as students, teachers, and writers, emphasizing Munda's legacy. In particular, November 15 was marked by Bose participating in the 4th Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations, attended by the Prime Minister of India, with events hosted at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Furthermore, aligning with Jharkhand Foundation Day celebrations, the Raj Bhavan commences 'The Mission for Tribal Affairs' aimed at enlightening tribal communities about its core objectives. Also, on Guru Nanak Jayanti, the Governor conveyed heartfelt greetings, wishing the teachings of Guru Nanak illuminate paths and fortify spirits for the common good.

