Left Menu

Madhuri Dixit Nene Shines in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Horror-Comedy

Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit Nene embraces a horror-comedy role in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," sharing the screen with Vidya Balan. The film, which has garnered impressive box office success, features a unique dance-off between the two stars. Dixit Nene celebrates the collaborative effort behind the film's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 11:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 10:50 IST
Madhuri Dixit Nene Shines in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Horror-Comedy
Madhuri Dixit Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene has taken a thrilling leap into the horror-comedy genre with her latest movie, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." In a candid interview, she expressed her excitement about exploring new territory, describing the dual-role opportunity as too enticing to pass up.

Teaming up with fellow actor Vidya Balan, Dixit Nene portrays intriguing dual characters, adding depth and humor to the storyline. As the film quickly amassed a box office collection of Rs 219 crore, the acclaimed actress attributes its success to a strong sense of teamwork and dedication among the cast and crew.

A notable highlight of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is a dynamic dance-off between the two leads on the iconic track "Ami Je Tomar 3.0." This memorable scene further emphasized the harmonious collaboration that made the film an audience favorite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024