Madhuri Dixit Nene Shines in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Horror-Comedy

Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit Nene has taken a thrilling leap into the horror-comedy genre with her latest movie, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3." In a candid interview, she expressed her excitement about exploring new territory, describing the dual-role opportunity as too enticing to pass up.

Teaming up with fellow actor Vidya Balan, Dixit Nene portrays intriguing dual characters, adding depth and humor to the storyline. As the film quickly amassed a box office collection of Rs 219 crore, the acclaimed actress attributes its success to a strong sense of teamwork and dedication among the cast and crew.

A notable highlight of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3" is a dynamic dance-off between the two leads on the iconic track "Ami Je Tomar 3.0." This memorable scene further emphasized the harmonious collaboration that made the film an audience favorite.

