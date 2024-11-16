Nilgiris: A Cinematic Journey into Nature's Awe

Renowned filmmaker Sandesh Kadur, celebrated for his cinematography on projects like BBC's 'Planet Earth II', has released a new documentary titled 'Nilgiris - A Shared Wilderness'. The film, co-produced with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, was launched in Chennai to mark the International Day for Biosphere Reserves.

The documentary highlights the remarkable story of India's first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, delving into the intricate connections between humans and the natural world. Kadur shared that the inspiration for this project sprouted from discussions with philanthropist Rohini Nilekani during a forest trek in the Nilgiris.

With visually stunning imagery and a compelling narrative, 'Nilgiris - A Shared Wilderness' aspires to rekindle the audience's appreciation for nature's beauty and stress the critical role individuals play in conservation. The film is slated for a special screening in Bengaluru on November 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)