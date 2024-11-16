Left Menu

Nilgiris: A Cinematic Journey into Nature's Awe

Filmmaker Sandesh Kadur, known for his work with National Geographic and BBC, has released 'Nilgiris - A Shared Wilderness', a documentary highlighting India's first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. Co-produced with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, the film explores human-nature connection through visually powerful storytelling, aiming to inspire conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 13:09 IST
Renowned filmmaker Sandesh Kadur, celebrated for his cinematography on projects like BBC's 'Planet Earth II', has released a new documentary titled 'Nilgiris - A Shared Wilderness'. The film, co-produced with Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, was launched in Chennai to mark the International Day for Biosphere Reserves.

The documentary highlights the remarkable story of India's first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, delving into the intricate connections between humans and the natural world. Kadur shared that the inspiration for this project sprouted from discussions with philanthropist Rohini Nilekani during a forest trek in the Nilgiris.

With visually stunning imagery and a compelling narrative, 'Nilgiris - A Shared Wilderness' aspires to rekindle the audience's appreciation for nature's beauty and stress the critical role individuals play in conservation. The film is slated for a special screening in Bengaluru on November 21.

