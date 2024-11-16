Left Menu

BPCL Shines at PRCI Excellence and Chanakya Awards 2024

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) celebrated its achievements at the 14th PRCI Excellence Awards and the 15th Chanakya Awards, receiving numerous accolades for its innovative communication strategies and brand storytelling. The company aims to maintain its leading role in the global energy industry through continued dedication to excellence and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-11-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 15:20 IST
In a remarkable showcase of its communication prowess, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) secured multiple accolades at the 14th PRCI Excellence Awards and the 15th Chanakya Awards held in 2024.

BPCL earned recognition for its commitment to innovative brand storytelling and impactful communication strategies. The company won a Silver Trophy for its corporate brochure and community impact communication, a Bronze for a PR case study, and creative television commercials, with additional honors for its annual report.

The Chanakya Awards further highlighted BPCL's individual achievements, recognizing Executive Director Shri Abbas Akhtar and Deputy General Manager Shri Saurabh Jain for their notable leadership and management skills, while Shri Khalid Ahmed was awarded for digital media innovation.

