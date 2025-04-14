Jitendra EV Drives into the Future: A Bold Investment in Innovation and Expansion

Electric vehicle manufacturer Jitendra EV is set to revolutionize the industry, announcing plans to invest up to Rs 125 crore over the next five years. Co-Founder Samkit Shah detailed the company's vision to boost research and development, product innovation, and manufacturing capabilities.

Jitendra EV is targeting 2028 for the launch of its hybrid vehicle, Hydrix, aimed at balancing hydrogen and electric power with an impressive 400 km range. Meanwhile, it plans to double this fiscal year's sales, leveraging a production capacity upgrade to reach 96,000 units annually.

The company, focusing on high-speed and low-speed electric two-wheelers, will also enhance its sales network by adding 100 new dealers. Already possessing a presence in 25 cities, Jitendra EV sees Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi as key growth markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)