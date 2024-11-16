Left Menu

The Sabarmati Report: A Box Office Triumph

The film 'The Sabarmati Report', featuring Vikrant Massey, opened to a successful box office collection of Rs 1.69 crore. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, it is inspired by real events and also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. Balaji Motion Pictures shared this achievement on social media.

Updated: 16-11-2024 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The newly released film 'The Sabarmati Report', starring Vikrant Massey, made an impressive debut by earning Rs 1.69 crore on its first day at the box office, as confirmed by the filmmakers on Saturday.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the movie hit theaters on Friday, drawing inspiration from real-life events. The cast also includes noteworthy performances by Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra.

Balaji Motion Pictures, under the production of Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, celebrated the film's successful opening on Instagram, applauding its theme of truth and resilience resonating with audiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

