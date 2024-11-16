Left Menu

Nayanthara Slams Dhanush Over Documentary Rights Dispute

South cinema star Nayanthara criticized actor and producer Dhanush for refusing permission to use footage from her 2015 film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan' in her Netflix documentary. Despite multiple requests, Dhanush denied the use of any content from the film and issued a legal notice demanding damages.

South Indian film star Nayanthara has publicly criticized actor Dhanush, who produced her 2015 movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', for denying permission to use clips in her forthcoming Netflix documentary.

In an open letter on Instagram, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of sending a legal notice for Rs 10 crore after her documentary trailer was released.

She expressed disappointment over Dhanush's refusal to allow usage of even short clips, calling it an all-time low and questioning his character.

