Nayanthara Slams Dhanush Over Documentary Rights Dispute

South Indian film star Nayanthara has publicly criticized actor Dhanush, who produced her 2015 movie 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan', for denying permission to use clips in her forthcoming Netflix documentary.

In an open letter on Instagram, Nayanthara accused Dhanush of sending a legal notice for Rs 10 crore after her documentary trailer was released.

She expressed disappointment over Dhanush's refusal to allow usage of even short clips, calling it an all-time low and questioning his character.

(With inputs from agencies.)