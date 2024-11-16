Spiritual Leader Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin's Influential Visit to Madhya Pradesh

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the esteemed spiritual leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, embarked on a significant visit to Madhya Pradesh, setting foot in Bhopal on Saturday, arriving from Mumbai.

The visit was marked by a heartfelt welcome from hundreds of community members at the MSB Educational Institute in the city, as detailed by community spokesperson Ibrahim Ali Daudi.

Emphasizing peace and prosperity, Syedna Saifuddin plans to reach Ashta, Sehore, Itarsi, and Narmadapuram, delivering sermons and interacting closely with followers during this influential journey.

