Vengeance or Business? Nayanthara's Clash with Dhanush

In a dramatic turn of events, popular actor Nayanthara has leveled serious allegations against fellow actor-producer Dhanush. She accused him of seeking revenge by legally obstructing the use of film clips in her forthcoming Netflix documentary.

Nayanthara's open letter on social media highlighted Dhanush's refusal to permit the inclusion of footage and music from the 2010 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in which she starred. The film was produced by Dhanush's company, Wunderbar Films, and directed by her now-husband, Vignesh Shivn.

She highlighted Dhanush's alleged demand of Rs 10 crore for just a few seconds of footage, suggesting it was motivated by a personal vendetta rather than business reasons. Nayanthara underscored the moral dimensions of the dispute, vowing a legal battle while expressing her disappointment over what she termed a 'low point' in their relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)