Ukraine's Ministers Convene in Paris for Critical Security Discussions

Ukraine's foreign and defense ministers, joined by the head of the president's office, have arrived in Paris for talks with U.S. and European allies. The discussions focus on crucial security issues for Ukraine and Europe, involving representatives from the U.S., France, Germany, and Britain.

Ukraine's foreign and defense ministers, alongside the head of the president's office, have arrived in Paris seeking to bolster security ties with U.S. and European allies.

The delegation plans to discuss pivotal security matters impacting Ukraine and the broader European landscape.

Talks will include representatives from the U.S., France, Germany, and Britain, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration.

