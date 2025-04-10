Tabu Joins Vijay Sethupathi in Puri Jagannadh's Next Blockbuster

Bollywood powerhouse Tabu is gearing up to feature with acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi in the forthcoming film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Under the banner of Puri Connects, Jagannadh and collaborative partner Charmme Kaur announced the project through social media, highlighting Tabu's remarkable talent.

The film's production kicks off in June, while Tabu also prepares for her role in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla' alongside Akshay Kumar, slated for release next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)