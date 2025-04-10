Left Menu

Tabu Joins Vijay Sethupathi in Puri Jagannadh's Next Blockbuster

Bollywood icon Tabu is set to star alongside renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi in filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's upcoming project. The production is handled by Puri Connects, with Charmme Kaur as a collaborator. Set to begin shooting in June, Tabu will also appear in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla' with Akshay Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 17:57 IST
Tabu Joins Vijay Sethupathi in Puri Jagannadh's Next Blockbuster
Tabu
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood powerhouse Tabu is gearing up to feature with acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi in the forthcoming film directed by Puri Jagannadh.

Under the banner of Puri Connects, Jagannadh and collaborative partner Charmme Kaur announced the project through social media, highlighting Tabu's remarkable talent.

The film's production kicks off in June, while Tabu also prepares for her role in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla' alongside Akshay Kumar, slated for release next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025