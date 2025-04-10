Tabu Joins Vijay Sethupathi in Puri Jagannadh's Next Blockbuster
Bollywood icon Tabu is set to star alongside renowned actor Vijay Sethupathi in filmmaker Puri Jagannadh's upcoming project. The production is handled by Puri Connects, with Charmme Kaur as a collaborator. Set to begin shooting in June, Tabu will also appear in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla' with Akshay Kumar.
Bollywood powerhouse Tabu is gearing up to feature with acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi in the forthcoming film directed by Puri Jagannadh.
Under the banner of Puri Connects, Jagannadh and collaborative partner Charmme Kaur announced the project through social media, highlighting Tabu's remarkable talent.
The film's production kicks off in June, while Tabu also prepares for her role in Priyadarshan's 'Bhooth Bangla' alongside Akshay Kumar, slated for release next year.
