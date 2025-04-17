Left Menu

Kickback Allegations Rock Kerala: High Court Seeks Answers

The Kerala High Court has requested responses from the Centre and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan regarding allegations of receiving kickbacks from a private mining company. The plea urges a CBI investigation and involves the Chief Minister's daughter and her defunct IT firm, Exalogic. The court has issued notices to various parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 17-04-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 12:04 IST
Kickback Allegations Rock Kerala: High Court Seeks Answers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has brought the Centre and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan under scrutiny over allegations of financial misconduct involving a private mining company. The bench, comprising Justices Amit Rawal and P M Manoj, has issued notices to several key figures, including Vijayan, his daughter, and others associated with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

M R Ajayan, a journalist, filed the plea, alleging that the now-defunct IT firm Exalogic, owned by Vijayan's daughter, received payments channeled from the private mining entity CMRL. The court has asked for responses while also directing an investigation into the potential political connections with these financial transactions.

Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) investigations have revealed a substantial financial fraud within CMRL, amounting to Rs 182 crore in false expenditure claims and unsubstantiated payments, including Rs 2.7 crore allegedly given to Vijayan's daughter's firm without any service rendered. These revelations come on the heels of a dismissed call for vigilance by a local Congress MLA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025