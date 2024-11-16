Indian Navy's Majestic Show at Puri Beach

The Indian Navy is preparing for a spectacular operational demonstration at Blue Flag Beach in Puri, scheduled for December 4. Featuring 40 aircraft, such as MiG-29Ks and LCAs, along with 25 warships, the event aims to highlight the Navy's formidable maritime strength and capabilities.

Distinguished guests, including President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will grace the event. Impressive parades and demonstrations by Navy commandos will add to the grandeur.

During a high-level meeting, Odisha DGP YB Khurania emphasized the importance of seamless coordination between the state government, local administration, and the Navy, ensuring the public can witness the Navy's advanced warships and aircraft for the first time in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)