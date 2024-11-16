Left Menu

Indian Navy's Majestic Show at Puri Beach

The Indian Navy's operational demonstration at Blue Flag Beach, Puri, on December 4 will showcase 40 aircraft and 25 warships. Notable attendees include President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Odisha DGP YB Khurania has coordinated preparations with local authorities and the Navy for smooth execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-11-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 22:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Indian Navy is preparing for a spectacular operational demonstration at Blue Flag Beach in Puri, scheduled for December 4. Featuring 40 aircraft, such as MiG-29Ks and LCAs, along with 25 warships, the event aims to highlight the Navy's formidable maritime strength and capabilities.

Distinguished guests, including President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will grace the event. Impressive parades and demonstrations by Navy commandos will add to the grandeur.

During a high-level meeting, Odisha DGP YB Khurania emphasized the importance of seamless coordination between the state government, local administration, and the Navy, ensuring the public can witness the Navy's advanced warships and aircraft for the first time in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

