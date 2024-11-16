Indian Navy's Majestic Show at Puri Beach
The Indian Navy's operational demonstration at Blue Flag Beach, Puri, on December 4 will showcase 40 aircraft and 25 warships. Notable attendees include President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Odisha DGP YB Khurania has coordinated preparations with local authorities and the Navy for smooth execution.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Navy is preparing for a spectacular operational demonstration at Blue Flag Beach in Puri, scheduled for December 4. Featuring 40 aircraft, such as MiG-29Ks and LCAs, along with 25 warships, the event aims to highlight the Navy's formidable maritime strength and capabilities.
Distinguished guests, including President Droupadi Murmu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will grace the event. Impressive parades and demonstrations by Navy commandos will add to the grandeur.
During a high-level meeting, Odisha DGP YB Khurania emphasized the importance of seamless coordination between the state government, local administration, and the Navy, ensuring the public can witness the Navy's advanced warships and aircraft for the first time in Odisha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh's Call for India to Lead in High-Tech
Rajnath Singh Evaluates Indigenous Defence Capabilities at Kanpur Factory Amid Security Assertions
Rajnath Singh Asserts No Security Lapse Amid Rising Terror Incidents in J&K
Rajnath Singh's Bold Claims: BJP as Jharkhand's Mighty Rocket
JMM is 'Jamkar Malai Maro', it sucks blood of tribals: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Ranchi.