Legends and Icons Dominate Entertainment Headlines

News in entertainment range from Jeff Beck's equipment auction to Conan O'Brien hosting the Oscars. U.S. fans celebrate the K-pop band Seventeen, while Disney's strong earnings boost its stock. Juan Luis Guerra triumphed at the Latin Grammys, highlighting legacy over younger stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 02:30 IST
Legends and Icons Dominate Entertainment Headlines
Jeff Beck

The entertainment world is buzzing with iconic updates this week. Over 130 guitars and amps belonging to Jeff Beck are set for auction in London next year, revealing treasures from his career with The Yardbirds and as a solo artist. Beck, who passed away last year at 78, is celebrated alongside fellow guitar legends like Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page.

Meanwhile, U.S. fans are in high spirits as the celebrated South Korean boy band Seventeen continues to draw excitement during their 'Right Here' world tour, energizing audiences and promoting their 2024 album. A devoted fan base eagerly follows their international journey.

In other entertainment news, Conan O'Brien has been announced as the host for the 97th Oscars in 2025, marking his first time in the prestigious role. Additionally, Disney's robust earnings report has pacified investors with promises of considerable growth in the coming years, while veteran singer Juan Luis Guerra achieved a resonant triumph at the Latin Grammys, winning key awards and outshining younger stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

