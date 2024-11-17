Tributes Paid to Ashok Singhal: A Guiding Light in Hindu Culture

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the sixth death anniversary of Ashok Singhal, the former International President of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Singhal is primarily recognized as a foundational architect of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Adityanath expressed homage through a Hindi post on X, emphasizing Singhal's lifelong commitment to Sanatan Dharma, Hindu culture, and national service as guiding principles for all Indians.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also paid his respects on X, lauding Singhal as a significant leader and inspiration, pivotal in preserving Sanatan culture and Indian religious traditions. Singhal, born in Agra in 1926, was a central leader in the Ram temple movement until his death in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)