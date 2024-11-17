Ladakh's Tourism Guardians: A New Executive Body at ALHAGHA

The All Ladakh Hotel and Guest House Association (ALHAGHA) unveiled its new executive body, pledging commitment to the region's unique tourism sector. This development emphasizes the group's ongoing efforts to protect and strengthen local tourism for its residents.

Following a general body meeting, ALHAGHA announced the formation of a 15-member executive body and a 13-member Action Committee, both spearheaded by prominent leaders in the industry. These committees are focused on crafting policies that prioritize Ladakh's community interests.

ALHAGHA aims to actively sustain the non-cooperation movement against non-local investors. Efforts will also include promoting Ladakh as a year-round destination and advocating for sustainable tourism to preserve the region's ecosystem while empowering local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)