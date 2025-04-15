JK Lakshmi Cement Pioneers Sustainable Solutions at Vibrant Buildcon 2025

New Delhi, April 15: JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., a frontrunner in the Indian cement industry, showcased its groundbreaking sustainable solutions at Vibrant Buildcon 2025. Held at Yashobhoomi, New Delhi, the event from April 13th to 16th was a significant platform for the company to highlight its eco-friendly innovations aimed at empowering the construction sector and helping homeowners realize their dream homes.

The inaugural day saw important figures such as Shrivats Singhania, Director and CEO of Udaipur Cement Works Limited, Arun Shukla, President and Director of JK Lakshmi Cement, and Ranjeev Sharan, Chief of Sales, in attendance. The JK Lakshmi Cement exhibition stall garnered attention from key personalities, including the Hon'ble Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, and actor Suniel Shetty, the Brand Ambassador for Vibrant Buildcon, who inaugurated the space. The company highlighted its eco-friendly JK SmartBlox AAC Blocks, known for rapid construction and energy efficiency, along with Ready Mix Concrete and Gypsum Plaster, further underscoring its dedication to sustainable building practices.

This event facilitated fruitful interactions with industry leaders, policymakers, and international buyers, reinforcing JK Lakshmi Cement's pivotal role in advancing India's development as a global hub for construction materials. Continuing its 40-year legacy of expertise, the company remains a trustworthy partner in nation-building. Part of the esteemed JK Organisation, with over 135 years of history and a diverse operational footprint both domestically and internationally, JK Lakshmi Cement stands as a beacon of excellence in the cement industry, with ambitions to increase its cement capacity to 30 Million Tonnes by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)