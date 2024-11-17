Left Menu

Odisha Celebrates Excellence in Cinema: State Film Awards 2020-2022

At a special ceremony, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das awarded the State Film Awards for 2020, 2021, and 2022 to recipients in various categories. Mohan Sundar Deb Goswam was honored along with cinematic talents such as Ananta Mohapatra, Srinivas Mohapatra, and Jayiram Samal for their contributions to the film industry.

Odisha Celebrates Excellence in Cinema: State Film Awards 2020-2022
In a celebration of cinematic brilliance, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das hosted the State Film Awards ceremony for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022, recognizing outstanding contributions across various categories.

Amidst a gathering of dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, awards were distributed, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage.

Notably, Ananta Mohapatra was honored for his remarkable contributions in 2020, while the lifetime achievement awards went to Srinivas Mohapatra and Jayiram Samal for subsequent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

