Odisha Celebrates Excellence in Cinema: State Film Awards 2020-2022

In a celebration of cinematic brilliance, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das hosted the State Film Awards ceremony for the years 2020, 2021, and 2022, recognizing outstanding contributions across various categories.

Amidst a gathering of dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, awards were distributed, highlighting the state's rich cultural heritage.

Notably, Ananta Mohapatra was honored for his remarkable contributions in 2020, while the lifetime achievement awards went to Srinivas Mohapatra and Jayiram Samal for subsequent years.

